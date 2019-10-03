|
|
Israel Fernandez
Israel Fernández Torres, 48, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, passed away on September 20, 2019.
He was born to parents Ernesto Fernandez and Nilsa Torres, on April 7, 1971, in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Israel moved to Puerto Rico with his parents when he was still a child. He graduated from José N. Gándara High School in Aibonito, Puerto Rico. After graduating, he moved back to Bridgeport, Connecticut, where he lived most of his life.
In 1989, at the age of 17, he became a father to the love of his life, daughter Diana Cristina Fernández, who survives him. Israel is also survived by his mother, Nilsa, his sister Maria Fernández, as well as his granddaughter, Mila Sofía.
Israel was known for his love of sports, especially the NY teams Yankees and Giants. He also loved music, and one of his favorites was old school Salsa by Hector Lavoe and Willie Colon. He was the most charismatic person and a terrific friend to many who considered him family. He loved to help everyone
and always had a smile on his face. He touched the hearts of many and was a real blessing to all who knew him.
No funeral services will be held as it was Israel's wish not to have services, to be cremated and for his daughter to have his remains. His ashes will be spread in a private ceremony at a later date.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 4, 2019