Ivan E. Kiefer, age 94, of Stratford, beloved husband for sixty-nine years of the late Mary Zehall Kiefer, passed away on November 25, 2019 in the Hospital of Central Connecticut. Ivan was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on December 27, 1924 to the late Rudolph and Agnes (Moonier) Kiefer and has been a lifelong resident of Stratford. He was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Army, and was a recipient of 3 Bronze Star Medals; Ivan was a retired foreman for the Bridgeport Hydraulic Company and was a member of their bowling league. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, playing pinochle and bocce ball, and also, enjoyed long walks throughout the neighborhood. Survivors include his devoted children, Susan Galla and her husband Jack of Pennsylvania, Linda Pond and her husband Bruce of Middletown, Thomas Kiefer and his wife Michelle of Stratford, James Kiefer and his wife Patty of Danielson, Barbara Morrisroe and her husband Ed of Southbury, Sandra Pelletier and her husband Lloyd of Killingworth, Joseph Kiefer of Easton, and Debby Kiefer of Naugatuck, 21 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 3rd at 11 a.m. meeting directly at St. Mark Church 500 Wigwam Lane Stratford. Interment with full military honors will be in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may call on Monday from 4-7 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home 50 Paradise Green Place Stratford. In lieu of flowers those desiring may make donations in Ivan's memory to the online or , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 For more information or to make an online condolence please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 1, 2019