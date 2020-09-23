1/1
J. Donald Feeley
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
J. Donald "Coach" Feeley
Oct 30, 1937 - Sep 18, 2020 John Donald Feeley, 82 years of age, passed away on September 18th in Southbury, CT. Don was born on Oct. 30,1937 in Plainfield, NJ. He touched many lives through his career as a basketball coach and golf professional.
Don earned a Master's Degree in Physical Education from the University of Bridgeport in CT. His long coaching career started as a basketball coach at Andrew Warde High School in Fairfield, CT. Coach Feeley spent 13 years as Athletic Director and Head Basketball Coach at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, CT where he led teams to play in four NCAA Championship Tournaments. For 3 years Don was the Head Basketball Coach at Fairleigh Dickinson University in NJ. In 2014 Don was inducted into the Westfield, NJ Athletic Hall of Fame for having both outstanding playing and coaching records.
In 1983, Don traveled to Egypt as a basketball scout. He saw a very tall promising basketball player named Manute Bol. Don, with help from his many connections, made it possible for Manute to come to the United States where he ultimately became an NBA basketball player.
Don's other love was golf and he became a PGA Golf Professional. He was resident PGA Professional at numerous golf courses, notably Mt. Airy in Mt. Pocono, PA, Don Shula's Golf Club in Miami, FL and Yale Golf Course in New Haven, CT. He was recently honored by the PGA as a member of the Quarter Century Club.
Don will be remembered as a loving father and friend who always made people laugh. He was an innovative teacher who continuously worked to bring the best teaching methods to his students. His family will miss him making his famous "Feeley Special" egg sandwiches.
Don is survived by his beloved partner Sharon Rado of Woodbury, CT, 3 daughters, Donna French (Mark), Dawn Feeley, and Debbie Feeley, 3 grandchildren, Jeff French (Geri), Christine French, and Julie Tomek (Stephan), and 7 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents John Thomas and Hilda Fox Feeley of Westfield, NJ, his sister Margaret, and his brother Terrance.
Per his wishes he would like you to hug your loved ones and celebrate life. A private memorial of his life is planned.
Remembrances and condolences can be shared at https://www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com/southbury

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home Inc
235 Main St N
Southbury, CT 06488
(203) 263-2146
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved