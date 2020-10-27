1/
Jack Goncalves
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Goncalves
Jack Goncalves, age 77, of Fairfield, the beloved husband of Nancy Martinez, entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 26, 2020 in his home with his loving family by his side. Born in Portugal on July 19, 1943 he was the son of the late Manuel Goncalves and Carminda Rivero.
Jack was a dedicated family man, a hard worker with a generous heart. He will be missed greatly, and he will always be in our hearts. In addition to his wife he is survived by five children and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
All services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to The Cancer Couch Foundation, P.O. Box 1145, Southport, CT 06890, or at www.thecancercouch.com/donations.html, or to The Carrot Seed Foundation at www.carrotseedfoundation.org/#hero, in memory of Jack. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved