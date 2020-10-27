Jack Goncalves
Jack Goncalves, age 77, of Fairfield, the beloved husband of Nancy Martinez, entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 26, 2020 in his home with his loving family by his side. Born in Portugal on July 19, 1943 he was the son of the late Manuel Goncalves and Carminda Rivero.
Jack was a dedicated family man, a hard worker with a generous heart. He will be missed greatly, and he will always be in our hearts. In addition to his wife he is survived by five children and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
All services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to The Cancer Couch Foundation, P.O. Box 1145, Southport, CT 06890, or at www.thecancercouch.com/donations.html,
or to The Carrot Seed Foundation at www.carrotseedfoundation.org/#hero,
in memory of Jack. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com