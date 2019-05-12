Jack T. Tucciarone

Feb 4, 1930 - May 11, 2019

Jack J. Tucciarone, 89, beloved husband of the late Rita Connor Tucciarone, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Joseph Center, Trumbull, CT. Jack, a lifelong area resident, was born at his family's home in the south end of Stratford on February 4, 1930 to the late Philip and Anna DeAngelo Tucciarone. Jack was a carpenter/builder who built his first house in Stratford when he was just eighteen years old. Over the next twenty years he would build many homes with his brothers (J. Tucciarone Builders) in Stratford and surrounding towns. Jack later worked as a machinist at Bridgeport Machines and as a maintenance supervisor for the Stratford Housing Authority. In retirement, Jack served as a tenant commissioner for the Milford Redevelopment and Housing Partnership. He was known to many as Uncle Jack both by his nephews and nieces as well as others in the community. Jack could often be found guiding family, friends or neighbors through home renovations or completing the jobs himself. He truly was a jack-of-all-trades. He enjoyed gardening, traveling, and attending sporting events. Most of all, Jack was always up for family gatherings and really loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. Jack is survived by his son, Jack Tucciarone, Jr. and his wife Sheila; his daughter, Luanne Arsenault; his beloved grandchildren: Tanya Miko and her husband Joe; Grant, Jacob, and Luke Tucciarone; Dominique and Zachary Arsenault. Jack was also the proud great-grandpa to Maria and Sofia Tucciarone and Lily and Abigail Miko. He also leaves behind his kid sister, Eleanor Goodrich, numerous nieces and nephews, and devoted companion, Carol Finn. The family would like to thank Carol for her devotion and care. Jack was predeceased by his two brothers, Julius and James Tucciarone and three sisters, Marianne Barrett, Philomena Franci, and Lena Bobko. Friends are invited to attend a funeral service celebrated by Deacon Timothy Bolton at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford and may visit with the family before the service from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to at or Habitat for Humanity at www.habitat.org/donate. For additional information or to share an online condolence, please visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary