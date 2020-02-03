|
|
Jacob Isaac Costa
Jacob Isaac Costa, age 20, passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2020. Jacob was born on April 23, 1999 at Bridgeport Hospital in Bridgeport, CT to the parents Christopher John Costa and Jessica Kate Moore. Jacob was a graduate of Shelton High School and was involved in theater, football, and his role as the Finn Fanatic's Captain. He attended SCSU after high school and continued into the workforce. Jacob was very passionate about art and music. He loved to draw and vibe to music. Jacob was a well-rounded athlete throughout his life. He participated in basketball, baseball, and football with his dad coaching him along the way. His true love for animals stood out above all of his amazing qualities. Jacob took care of pets of all kinds over the years and was active in animal rescue. He also spent his free moments down by the water, fishing like he did with his grandfather in his early childhood. Jacob was preceded in death by his grandfather, Joseph Moore, and great grandparents, Nicholas Cousins, Wayne Pack, Claire and Frank Torre, and Thomas Carroll, Sr. Jacob is survived by his father Christopher Costa and wife Andrea Costa of Shelton, CT, his mother Jessica Moore, and brothers Joseph and Jaiden McCarthy of Knoxville, Tennessee, paternal grandparents Thomas and Maureen Carroll, maternal grandmother Marian Moore, maternal great grandmother Evelyn Cousins, aunts and uncles, Justin, Jonathan, Jenna, Raven, Thomas, and several great aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A special mention for Michelle Bambery and for Jacob's beloved girlfriend, Julia Falaguerra.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 directly in New Life Church, 28 Hedgehog Road, Trumbull, CT at 2:30 p.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Friends may greet the family on Thursday, February 6 from 4-7 PM at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to www.barc-ct.org/donate in Jacob's name. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 4, 2020