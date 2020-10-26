Jacob Levin
Jacob Richard Levin, known as "Cobi", age 53, formerly of Bridgeport passed away from natural causes on Sunday at his home in New York City. A lawyer by profession, Cobi was predeceased by his parents, Marvin Levin and Ruth L. Snow Levin and is survived by his siblings Merryl Snow Zegar and her husband Charles, Andrew (Abie) Snow and his wife Laura, Daniel Snow and his wife Patricia, "siblings" Natanel Snow and his wife Ayelet, Leora Snow and her husband Don, his nephews and nieces Scott Zegar, David Jackson and his wife Stefanie, Matthew Jackson and his wife Caroline, Julie Snow Coulson, Kimberly Snow, Eric Zegar, Ashley Snow, Emily Snow, Shani Snow, Rom Don Snow, Bradley Snow, Ethan Snow and great nephews and great niece, Hunter Jackson, Quinn Jackson, Ryan Coulson, and Madeline Shin Jackson. Cousins Aimee, Matthew, Zoie Chen Chen of Fairfield, CT. Cobi was a sweet, kind, caring person and a wonderful son, brother, uncle, and friend who will be truly missed by all! Private family service will be held graveside on Wednesday, October 28th at 1:00pm in Fairfield, CT. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org/donate
.