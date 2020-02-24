|
Jacqueline Logan Blackburn
Jacqueline Logan Blackburn of Southport, CT died on February 23, 2020 at the age of 97.
She was a resident of the Fairfield area all of her life, spending 30 winters in Vero Beach, FL.
She was a graduate of The Madeira School and Smith College. Always active in the community, she served on many boards, and was an advocate of caring for the elderly.
Mrs. Blackburn was a member of the Fairfield Garden Club, Bridgeport Ladies Charitable, Pequot Yacht Club, and the Country Club of Fairfield .
She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, DeLoss Blackburn and is survived by her children, DeLoss Blackburn, Jr. of Salisbury, CT, Jennifer Blackburn Walker and her husband Steven, and grandchildren Colby, his wife Andrea, and Alexander Walker all of Dillon, CO.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, contributions may be made to Bridgeport Ladies Charitable or Southport Congregational Church. For information or to offer an online condolence please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020