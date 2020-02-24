Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Blackburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Blackburn


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Blackburn Obituary
Jacqueline Logan Blackburn
Jacqueline Logan Blackburn of Southport, CT died on February 23, 2020 at the age of 97.
She was a resident of the Fairfield area all of her life, spending 30 winters in Vero Beach, FL.
She was a graduate of The Madeira School and Smith College. Always active in the community, she served on many boards, and was an advocate of caring for the elderly.
Mrs. Blackburn was a member of the Fairfield Garden Club, Bridgeport Ladies Charitable, Pequot Yacht Club, and the Country Club of Fairfield .
She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, DeLoss Blackburn and is survived by her children, DeLoss Blackburn, Jr. of Salisbury, CT, Jennifer Blackburn Walker and her husband Steven, and grandchildren Colby, his wife Andrea, and Alexander Walker all of Dillon, CO.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, contributions may be made to Bridgeport Ladies Charitable or Southport Congregational Church. For information or to offer an online condolence please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -