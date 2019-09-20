|
Jacqueline Shirley Blanchard
Jacqueline Shirley Blanchard, age 91, formerly of Stratford, died peacefully on September 15, 2019, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Born in Bridgeport on March 19, 1928, she was the only child of the late Pauline and Donald E. Smith and had been a longtime Lordship resident. She was predeceased by her first husband, Donald W. Powers, and her second husband, Stanley J. Blanchard. Jackie was a 1946 graduate of Stratford High School. She worked as a secretary for Chance-Vought, in both Stratford and Dallas, Texas, and was also an executive secretary at Avco-Lycoming in Stratford. She was a member of Lordship Community Church, singing in its choir for many years.
Jackie was one of the founding members of the Protect Your Environment (PYE) organization of Stratford, serving on its Board of Directors. She also volunteered as a Great Meadows Marsh guide, educating children on the importance of protecting the ecology of Stratford's wetlands. She and her first husband were cast members in many Lordship Fathers Club variety shows throughout the 1960s and 1970s. Jackie loved photography and writings about nature, supported numerous animal welfare organizations, and always had at least one adopted dog or cat by her side. A favorite place was a summer home in North Truro, Massachusetts, built with her first husband and enjoyed for 33 years. Survivors include her son, Richard W. Powers of Bridgeport; her daughter and son-in-law, Elisa Powers and Paul J. Holland of Colorado; a sister-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and second cousins.
Services will be private. The family wishes to thank the staff of Renew Roaring Fork assisted living facility for their excellent, compassionate care of Jackie over the past 18 months. Condolences may be sent c/o Elisa Holland, P.O. Box 2360, Basalt, CO 81621. Donations in Jackie's memory may be made to: Lordship Community Church, 179 Prospect Drive, Stratford, CT 06615; or to the Truro Conservation Trust, P.O. Box 327, North Truro, MA 02652.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 22, 2019