Jacqueline Carroll
1962 - 2020
Jacqueline A. Carroll
Jacqueline Ann Carroll, age 58, of Stratford, passed away on November 3, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Jackie was born in Bridgeport on January 21, 1962, beloved daughter of Richard and Barbara (Maslar) Carroll Sr. also survived by her cherished son, John Michael Carroll, brothers, Richard Carroll Jr., Dennis Carroll, Thomas Carroll and Daniel Carroll, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins. Jackie, a lifelong area resident and graduate of Bunnell High School class of 1980. She loved cooking and entertaining for family and friends and often found sun tanning at the beach or on a float in her pool. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 6th at 11:00 meeting directly at St. Mark Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford. The Adzima Funeral Home- Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mark Church
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
