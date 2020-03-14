|
Jacqueline M. Connelly
Jacqueline M. (Bruno) Connelly, age 81, died peacefully after a long battle with cancer, on March 12, 2020 at St. Joseph's Center, Trumbull. Born in Italy on June 28, 1938, she was the daughter of Carmine and Frances (Perrotta) Bruno. Jacqueline resided in Ansonia, CT, Shrewsbury, MA, and spent many happy years as a Stern Village resident. She truly loved her time working at Remington Arms, Spector Jewelers, and at Stop & Shop. Jackie adored spending time with her two granddaughters, Kiera and Caroline, and spent countless hours in the kitchen cooking and baking with them. Trips to the casino (and winning big at Bingo), watching the Red Sox win, tending to her garden, crocheting and socializing with friends, brought Jackie much joy. She is also survived by her son, Colin Connelly and daughter-in-law Kerri, of Rockville Centre, NY, sister Josephine Laczkoski of Bradenton, FL, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Barry Connelly, and brother, Robert Bruno. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 21st at 10:30 a.m. in St. Theresa Church, Trumbull with a Mass of Christian Burial. Friends may call Friday, March 20th from 4-7 p.m. in the Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. Flowers are welcome, or contribution can be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation (www.komen.org). To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 15, 2020