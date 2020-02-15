|
|
Jacqueline Cummings
Jacqueline Lester Cummings, died on February 12, 2020 in Stratford. She was the widow of the late Donald A. Cummings Sr., who passed away in 2000.
She was born in Bridgeport, CT on March 28, 1937 to the late John N. & Belle Lester. Jackie worked in Bridgeport for the Connecticut National Bank in 1950 and later for Dr. Russell Aucello, DDS. She graduated from Stratford High School in 1955. She was a member of Mother's Club of Monroe. She was also a former member of Merrie Mixers, Friendly, and Rocking Roosters Square Dance clubs for over 30 years.
Jackie enjoyed making crafts and donating lap quilts to cancer patients as well as donating fleece blankets for children at local hospitals.
She is survived by seven children: Donald Jr., Darren (Arlene), and Darla (Patrick) D'Angelo all of Monroe; Dawn (James) Perkins of Seymour; Dana (Michelle) of Black Rock, Deborah (Eric-predeceased) Gessner of Naugatuck; and Darryl. She also leaves behind, nineteen grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
She is also survived by her brother, Terrance (Sandra) Lester of Oklahoma and sister-in-law Joyce Lester of New Hampshire. She was predeceased by her brother, Lawrence R. Lester Sr. of New Hampshire.
To fulfill her wishes, there will be no services or calling hours. Donations in her name may be made to Swim Across the Sound. The Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted to the arrangements.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 16, 2020