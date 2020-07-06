1/
Jacqueline De-La Skubly
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline de-La Skubly
Jacqueline de La Skubly, age 96, of Fairfield, wife of the late Dr. Michael Skubly, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Survivors include her daughters, Marguerite Haaga and her husband Michael of Killingworth and Bernadette Skubly-Butts of Fairfield, a brother Bernard de-La Skubly of Paris, France as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Maurice de-La Chapelle and son in law Dr. Edgar R. Butts. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 8 at 10 a.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center with burial to follow in Mt. Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. To sign an online register, purchase flowers or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 6, 2020
Offering our sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Lesko-Polke Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved