Jacqueline de La Skubly, age 96, of Fairfield, wife of the late Dr. Michael Skubly, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Survivors include her daughters, Marguerite Haaga and her husband Michael of Killingworth and Bernadette Skubly-Butts of Fairfield, a brother Bernard de-La Skubly of Paris, France as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Maurice de-La Chapelle and son in law Dr. Edgar R. Butts. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 8 at 10 a.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center with burial to follow in Mt. Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport.