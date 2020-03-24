|
|
Jacqueline R. Dunleavey
Nov. 11, 1948 - Mar. 22, 2020 OXFORD – Jacqueline Ruth "Jackie" Dunleavey, age 71 of Oxford, beloved wife of John J. Dunleavey, entered peaceful rest in Bridgeport Hospital on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Born in Bridgeport on November 11, 1948, she was a daughter of the late John and Ruth (Kerstetter) Shanley. In addition to her husband of 50 years, survivors include her loving children, John Dunleavey and Kristen Scianna of Oxford, Amy Lutter and her husband Greg of Virginia and Allyson O'Hara and husband Ken of Brookfield; sister, Catherine and brother-in-law John Herthum of Alabama, as well as 9 grandchildren Gabrielle, Benjamin, Kathryn, Lucas, Jacob, Madison, Emily, Margaret and Olivia, and many cherished nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth Swanson. Jackie loved holidays with her family. Her infectious joy in giving made each celebration a special one. Family was first and foremost to her, and she enjoyed spending time with everyone, especially her grandchildren. Jackie also enjoyed her winning trips to the casinos with her brother-in-law Edward Swanson and her late mother Ruth. For over 55 years Jackie was a dedicated pharmacy tech working first for Ethical Pharmacy in Bridgeport and then for Walgreens in Seymour and Shelton. Jackie always found great joy in the friendships she made with customers and co-workers. A celebration of Jackie's life will be held on a date to be determined in the Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483. Please check periodically on our website (www.hullfh.com) for further information regarding this event.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 25, 2020