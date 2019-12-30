Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Goggin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Goggin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Goggin Obituary
Jacqueline M. Goggin
Jacqueline Maureen Goggin, age 81, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Newtown. Born in Stamford to the late David and Martha Goggin, Jacqueline received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from St. Joseph's College and her Master's Degree from Columbia University. Prior to her retirement, she was a librarian at Fairfield Prep, Westhill High School Library and Greenwich Library. She loved to read and she loved to grow roses. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Pius Church. Jacqueline is survived by her devoted sister, Nora "Nancy" Goggin of Fairfield and my cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, James. Services are private.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -