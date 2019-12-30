|
Jacqueline M. Goggin
Jacqueline Maureen Goggin, age 81, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Newtown. Born in Stamford to the late David and Martha Goggin, Jacqueline received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from St. Joseph's College and her Master's Degree from Columbia University. Prior to her retirement, she was a librarian at Fairfield Prep, Westhill High School Library and Greenwich Library. She loved to read and she loved to grow roses. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Pius Church. Jacqueline is survived by her devoted sister, Nora "Nancy" Goggin of Fairfield and my cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, James. Services are private.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 2, 2020