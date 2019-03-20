Jacqueline Opotzner

Jacqueline Opotzner, affectionately known as "Jackie O.", passed on March 16, 2019 at 96, in Lake Mary, Florida. She was a resident of Shelton, Connecticut, for over 60 years before moving to Florida to reside near her older daughter, Susan Witt. Jackie was a graduate of Bassick High School, Bridgeport, Connecticut, and the Butler Business School paralegal program. She strongly believed in the importance of education and was proud of her children's advanced degrees. She is survived by her daughters Susan Witt and Joan Brustman; her son, Robert Opotzner; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother.

Jackie was a person of humility, who worked hard alongside her husband, Milton, in the family's Elite Bakery, formerly in Shelton, Connecticut. She served as President of Beth Israel Synagogue Hadassah, a national Jewish women's organization, and served on its Connecticut Region Board.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at the Beth Israel Cemetery of Congregation Or Shalom, 10 Ladas Place, Shelton, Thursday, March 21, 2019, 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be held after the funeral at the home of Jessica Opotzner, 82 Ferry Court, Stratford; and on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the home of her son Robert Opotzner, 44

East Farm Lane, Ridgefield; and on Saturday and Sunday, March 23rd and March 24 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the home of her daughter, Joan Brustman, 120 South Morris Lane, Scarsdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations will be graciously accepted at www.hadassah.org. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements. To

sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 20, 2019