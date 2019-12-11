Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
Jacqueline Owens


1934 - 2019
Jacqueline Owens Obituary
Jacqueline G. Owens
Jacqueline G. Owens, age 85, a resident of Bridgeport, departed this life peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at St. Vincent Medical Center. She was born on September 30, 1934 in Stamford, CT to the late David E. Hawkins Sr. and Sylvia Brown-Hawkins.
Prior to residing in Bridgeport, she was a resident of Norwalk and Stamford. She was an employee at Pitney Bowes for many years and also worked at Wahlstrom Group before retiring.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Kimberly Jean Kapustein and her husband, Howard of Washington and her grandchildren, Sydney and David Kapustein. In addition to her daughter, she leaves behind to cherish her memories; sister-in-law Rose R. Hawkins, two special nephews, Timothy David Hawkins and Gilbert S. Hawkins Jr.; two special nieces, Jeri Hawkins and Deanna Cullen; and a host of cousins and friends who will miss her dearly.
Besides her parents, Jacqueline was also predeceased by her brothers, David E. Hawkins, Jr. and Gilbert S. Hawkins, Sr.
A funeral service will be celebrated at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Robert W. Perry, Sr. officiating. Inurnment will follow at Woodland Cemetery, 66 Woodland Place, Stamford.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jacqueline's memory to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Association at
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 15, 2019
