Jacqueline M. PintoJacqueline Marie Brunau Pinto, age 95, of Trumbull, entered eternal rest on October 9th, 2020, at Lord Chamberlain Medical Center surrounded by the spirit of her loving children. Born in Astoria, Queens, NY on July 27, 1925 and beloved daughter of her late parents, Richard and Hazel Helen Henry Brunau. Jackie was a longtime resident of Trumbull Connecticut, where she and her husband, Michael Sr. built their home and lovingly raised six children. Jackie retired from Sikorsky Aircraft and proudly worked there for many years. An avid reader and historian blessed with a green-thumb for gardening throughout her life Jackie also enjoyed collecting antiques and nick-knacks. A lifetime Catholic and communicant of St. Theresa Church in Trumbull, CT, she devoted many years actively serving St. Theresa's Perpetual Adoration, Rosary Group and supporting The Legion of Mary. Jackie always considered the needs of others before her own and her life is a living example of true Christianity. Predeceased by beloved husband, Michael Sr., and children Carol and Michael Jr., Jackie's children along with many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren live with her strong positive values that will guide new generations. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10:00am from the Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull and at 11:00am in St. Theresa Church, Trumbull with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Expressions of sympathy in Jacqueline's memory may be made to St. Theresa's Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull, CT 06611.