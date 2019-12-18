|
Jacqueline Syretz Thorpe, age 85, passed away on December 18, 2019 at the Bel-Air nursing home in Newington, after a long illness. Born in Bridgeport, on October 26, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mildred McCue of Bridgeport. She is survived by three of her children, Tracey Kleinwaks of Randolf, NJ and spouse Randy, Jill Beatrice of Newington, and her spouse Jim Beatrice and Richard Syretz, Jr. of Manassas, VA, and his spouse Estelle. One son, Craig Syretz predeceased her. She had seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Being the eldest of three, she is survived by her two siblings, Frank McCue of Ormond Beach FL and Colleen Comunale of Southbury. She graduated from Warren Harding HS and the University of Bridgeport, Fones School of Dental Hygiene. She enjoyed a long career as a popular dental hygienist in the surrounding area. Throughout her life, she had a passion for teaching and children. She combined both as the owner of Cinderella Nursery School and Kinderhaus Daycare for many years in Huntington, where she was lovingly known as Miss Jackie. She also taught Sunday school, was a choir mother, and in later years was heavily involved in Christian ministry. She touched a lot of lives with her caring, loving approach and personality. She will be dearly missed. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00a.m., in the Redgate – Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may call Friday morning after 9:00a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation New England Chapter, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 19, 2019