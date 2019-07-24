Connecticut Post Obituaries
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 734-1490
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:30 PM
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Jacqueline Wigglesworth Obituary
Jacqueline M. Wigglesworth
Jacqueline M. Wigglesworth, age 78, beloved wife of Martin A. Wigglesworth of Ansonia, died July 22, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. in the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia. Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m., prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Hospital Development Fund, 130 Division Street, Derby, CT 06418. Online condolences and full obituary may be found at www.wakeleememorial.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 25, 2019
