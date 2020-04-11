Connecticut Post Obituaries
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 335-2342
James A. Bryant Sr.

James A. Bryant Sr. Obituary
James A. Bryant, Sr.
James A. Bryant, Sr., 68, a lifelong resident of Fairfield, passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on Thursday, April 9, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Jim was born on May 6, 1951 in West Hartford to the late Ralph and Florence Bryant. Jim worked for many years at Bullards and for the Town of Fairfield. He spent much of his retired years outdoors and could often be found walking with his dogs at Lake Mohegan and Ash Creek. Jim very much loved camping with his family and was an avid boater and fisherman. He was an active member of the East End Yacht Club.
Jim was predeceased by his former wife and loving friend, Veronica Bryant, and is survived by their children, James Bryant, Jr. and his wife, Danielle, of Stratford, Nicole Bryant and her husband, Guychard Antoine, of West Haven, Jose Arroyo of Fairfield, and Veneza Arroyo of Haverhill, MA. In addition, Jim is survived by his beloved grandchildren, Alexander and Benjamin Bryant, Ashley-Lynn and Tristan Antoine, and Noah Martinez and Veronica Vasquez. Jim is also survived by many wonderful friends that he considered family.
A memorial celebration of Jim's life will be announced after social restrictions are lifted.
The Larson Funeral Home Bridgeport.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020
