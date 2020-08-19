1/1
James A. D'Agostino Sr.
James A. D"Agostino Sr. of Naples, Florida passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 following a brief illness. Born and raised in Bridgeport, son of the late Helen and Anthony D'Agostino, was born Sept. 2, 1944. Jim was predeceased by his brother Joseph and sister Caroline. Prior to his retirement, Jim was a lifelong resident of Connecticut.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife, of 54 years, Kathryn Dizenzo D'Agostino, his son, James A. DAgostino, Jr. (Maggie) of Ooltewah, Tennessee and daughter, Lisa Seperack (Todd) of Stratford, grandchildren Sophia, Mia and Chase D'Agostino and Scott, Reece and Cole Seperack and several nieces and nephews.
Jim was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps Reserve. He was a partner in the Beardsley, Brown, and Bassett Insurance Agency in Bridgeport and served on several boards including the Merton House and Catholic Family Charities. Jim was a talented musician and enjoyed playing his saxophone in various community bands. Upon his retirement, Jim enjoyed playing, tennis, and golf, traveling and being a proud Papa to his beloved grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the James D'Agostino Music Scholarship at Notre Dame High School, located at 220 Jefferson St., Fairfield, CT 06825 in his memory. Burial will be private. A memorial mass will take place at a later date.

Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 19, 2020.
