Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
(203) 445-8500
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
3:30 PM
Beacon Hill Evangelical Free Church
Monroe, CT
James Alberts, 59, of Monroe, CT went home to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 5th with his loving wife and son at his side. Jim's strength and courage during his 4 year battle with cancer inspired all who know and love him. Even in the most challenging years of his life, he selflessly and joyfully spent time ministering to others. Jim's everlasting love will remain with his best friend and wife, Carol Chirillo Alberts and his pride and joy, his son Ross James Alberts. He will always be the best brother ever to Blanche Kaswer (Joseph) of Frisco, TX, Mary Ann Alberts of Milford, CT and Susan Alberts Pepper of Mt. Dora, Florida. His many nieces and nephews will always remember their special relationship with their Uncle Jimmy.
Jim always enjoyed all that life had to offer, especially on the golf course and in the stands at the Winston Cup races. But his greatest joy was time spent with family and his devoted circle of friends. Time at the beach with his wife and time at the Mets games with his son brought him immense pleasure. He especially enjoyed playing bass as a member of the Worship Team at Beacon Hill Evangelical Free Church in Monroe. Jim was well known in the heating industry through work at Santa Fuel, Weill-McLain and Urell.
Calling hours will be at Spadaccino & Leo P. Gallagher Community Funeral Home in Monroe on Saturday, March 9th at 2 to 6 p.m. A Celebration of Jim's Life will be at Beacon Hill Evangelical Free Church in Monroe on Sunday, March 10th at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Beacon Hill Evangelical Free Church in Monroe.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 8, 2019
