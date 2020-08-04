James B. White, Sr.
James B. White, Sr., age 93, of Shelton entered into rest on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Griffin Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Fay (Daubig) White. James was born in Ansonia on April 21, 1927 son of the late William and Mary (Parker) White and was a lifelong Shelton resident. He proudly served with the US Marines and the Coast Guard. James started his career as an electrician at B.F. Goodrich before opening the Dew Drop Inn where he proudly served the community for many years before his retirement. He was the loving father of Kathleen Sullivan and her husband Larry, James White, Jr., Steven White and Holly White and loving grandfather of Anthony Sullivan. James was also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Patrick White and cousin Mary Parker. Friends are invited to his memorial mass on Saturday, August 8th at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Rosary Church, 10 Father Salemi Drive, Ansonia. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton has been entrusted with his arrangements. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com
.