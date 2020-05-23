James T. Bachman
James Thomas Bachman, 84, of Milford, CT, beloved husband of 58 years to Jean M. Bachman, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020. Born on January 15, 1936 in Bridgeport, CT, he was the son of the late Gazzi and Ethel Bachman. He enjoyed the outdoors, classical country music and especially spending time with his family.
Along with his wife, James leaves behind his children, Michele (Richard) Rouse, James T. (Terry) Bachman, Jr., Cheryl (Robert) Hofmiller, and Mark (Kristina) Bachman; seventeen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his six siblings.
Services will be held at a later date. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home 107 Broad Street Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 23, 2020.