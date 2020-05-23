James Bachman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James T. Bachman
James Thomas Bachman, 84, of Milford, CT, beloved husband of 58 years to Jean M. Bachman, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020. Born on January 15, 1936 in Bridgeport, CT, he was the son of the late Gazzi and Ethel Bachman. He enjoyed the outdoors, classical country music and especially spending time with his family.
Along with his wife, James leaves behind his children, Michele (Richard) Rouse, James T. (Terry) Bachman, Jr., Cheryl (Robert) Hofmiller, and Mark (Kristina) Bachman; seventeen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his six siblings.
Services will be held at a later date. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home 107 Broad Street Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved