James Bazso Sr.
James J. Bazso, Sr., age 78, of the Black Rock section of Bridgeport, passed away on January 11, 2020.
Jim will be lovingly remembered by his seven children, James Bazso, Jr., Charlene Corris and her husband David, Charles Bazso and partner Jennifer Tolomeo, Malinda Bazso, Marlene Carter and her husband Michael, Cathleen Anderson and her husband Robert, William Bazso and his wife, Jamie. His eleven grandchildren will always cherish their Papa, James, III, Madeline, and Hunter Bazso, Brendan and Logan Corris, Charles Bazso, Jack and Quinn Carter, Ryland Anderson, and Audrey Bazso. Jim will be missed dearly by his devoted twin-sister and lifelong best friend, Charlene Moran; niece and nephew, James Moran and Alana Cross. In addition to his parents, James and Anna Ritlop Bazso, Jim was predeceased by his grandson, Robert Bazso.
Born in Bridgeport, Jim "Baz" grew up in the West End's "Hunktown". After graduating from Bassick High School in 1959, he served in the United States Army Reserve. Jim went on to build a 39-year career as mechanical engineer before his retirement from Avco Lycoming Textron in Stratford Connecticut.
Jim loved spending time with his family and friends, often hosting picnics and gatherings at home; always featuring his signature Hungarian szalonna. Baz had a deep love for the sea. He enjoyed boating and was often spotted cruising Black Rock's Harbor in his beloved boat, Double Trouble. His passion of fishing brought him many hours of happiness and bragging rights as an award-winning fisherman in several tournaments in Long Island Sound. He had a love of gardening and took great pride in his home-grown flowers and vegetables. When these passions weren't occupying his time, he could be found strolling across the dance floor. His love and passion for the sea, boating, gardening, and dancing live on in his children. Jim was an active member of many local organizations. He was a member of Port Five Naval Veterans, Catholic War Veterans, and the Bridgeport Boat Owners Association. He will always be remembered for his charm, sense of humor, tenacious personality, strength. Lastly, Jim…the son, brother, uncle, Dad, Papa, Baz, lived and died the only way he could…his way.
Private services were held for James on Tuesday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to: () 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To sign his online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 15, 2020