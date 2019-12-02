|
|
James M. Bepko
James M. Bepko, age 84, of Bridgeport, died after a short illness on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in West Haven.
Mr. Bepko was born in Bridgeport to the late Joseph and Jenny Bepko. He was a US Army veteran who served as a medic and orderly to the regiment commander. He worked as a machinist for Sikorsky Aircraft for over 35 years. Jim loved the theater, volunteered as a bingo caller for many years, and was a kind and generous man to all he met. He was a devoted parishioner of Holy Name of Jesus Church. James loved that he shared a birthday with Elvis Presley and was a lifelong Elvis fan.
James was predeceased by his brother, Joseph "Buddy" Bepko and his sister, Jacqueline Ellis. Survivors include his brother, Raymond Bepko of Utica NY; his sister, Joan Boynton of Milford; His nieces and caregivers, Karen Ellis, Lisa Argraves, Marilyn Failla and caregiver Robin Eckweiler. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews and he will be missed by all.
Friends may call on Wednesday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. directly at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Ave., Stratford. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make contributions in his memory to Holy Name of Jesus Church. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 3, 2019