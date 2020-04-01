|
|
James (Jimmy) Peter Blade
James (Jimmy) Peter Blade, age 58 died suddenly on March 9, 2020. Born on January 7, 1962 was the loving son of the late Rosemary Molella Blade and Peter Blade and was predeceased by his sister Karen Blade-Tew. He is survived by his children whom he cherished, Brandie Raborn (Nate) James Blade (Tracy), Nick Blade, Stepdad to Destiny and Luis Damiani. He was the proud grandfather of Mackenzie, Hayden and Nathan (Tiger) Raborn, Ethan, Jack and William Blade.
He will forever be missed by his sisters Dawn Tallo (Mike), LuAnne Fitzgerald (John) and his brother Paul Blade (Vera). He will be remembered as an amazing Uncle by his many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces. He leaves behind cousins and numerous loving friends.
Jimmy graduated from Bullard Havens High School in 1980 with a trade from the Auto Department. He was a scholar athlete running track and playing soccer. He still holds records for the Bullard Havens track team to this day. His passion was for cars and he loved NASCAR. Every Year he attended the Daytona 500 in Orlando, Florida. He loved playing sports, camping and quad riding. He served in the Army National guard in the early 90s. He worked as a truck driver for Star Distributors for over two decades and love to drive anywhere. He was a very talented man and could fix about anything. He worked in the construction field as a laborer for 35 years alongside his brother-in-law Mike Anthony Construction (Wildman). He was an irreplaceable valued asset…..no one could ever fill his boots! Any of his co-workers in any field would agree Jimmy was a joy to work with and could keep you laughing all day.
Jimmy always knew how to make you smile. He always had a story to tell, could talk to anyone about anything and make you laugh. He had a great personality, was very entertaining and had a heart of gold.
He lived each day to the fullest, just a happy go lucky guy. An amazing person who left this earth way too early, a heartfelt loss to this world who was loved by all and will be sadly missed.
Unfortunately, services are being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic the date will be determined in the very near future.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 5, 2020