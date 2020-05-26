James Boros
James "Jimmy" Francis Boros, 77 of Southern Pines, passed on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his residence.
Jimmy was born August 17, 1942 in Bridgeport, Connecticut to the late Francis Geza Boros and Mary Meszaros Boros. He was the nephew of Golf Hall of Famer Julius Boros. He served in the US Air Force prior to the Vietnam War. He later became a golf professional and was the head professional at Mid Pines and Whispering Pines Country Clubs. He was a member of the Southern Pines United Methodist Church, the VFW and the PGA.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita Teal Boros; a son, CDR Scott Boros, USN (Ret.) and wife Carmen of Goldsboro, NC; a daughter, Lancey Boros Cowan and husband Seth of Frederick, MD; a sister, Mary Boros Barnard and husband Tom of Bridgeport, CT; and four grandchildren - PFC Jacob Boros US Army, Grace Boros, Annelise Boros, and Maggie Cowan.
A private gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Jimmy Boros to the Southern Pines United Methodist Church or to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care. Online condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 26, 2020.