James E. Bresnahan, Sr.
James E. Bresnahan, Sr., of Monroe, 82, passed peacefully on April 11, 2020, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. He was called into the loving arms of his late wife, Marie, 17 years to the day after her passing on April 11, 2003.
Jim was born in Concord, VT on April 15, 1937, to the late Edmund and Villa (Blaney) Bresnahan. He grew up in the neighboring town of Gilman, VT, a home base from which he enjoyed the adventures of the Northeast Kingdom with his five older brothers, and a lifelong passion for being "out of doors," as he would say. Fishing, hunting, skiing, basketball and baseball filled the days of his youth. He graduated from Lancaster (NH) Academy in 1955, and four years later earned a B.S. in Mathematics from the University of Vermont. Shortly after college, Jim enlisted and proudly served in the U.S. Armed Forces, earning honors for excellent marksmanship. He would continue his service with the National Guard into the early years of his marriage.
After completing his service, Jim's future was forever altered when the father of his boyhood friend, Harlan Sylvester, saw him fishing by the road in his hometown and encouraged him to find a job in Hartford, CT, where Harlan was working.
Only months into his new job with Aetna Casualty & Surety in Hartford, Jim met Marie Lamond, a 17-year-old city girl, who swept him off his feet. They married on March 31, 1962, and proceeded full steam ahead in starting a family. Sons James Jr., Patrick and Kevin came in quick succession, followed by the delightful surprise arrival of daughter Beth in 1972. That year, Jim moved the Bresnahan clan to 53 Turkey Roost Road in Monroe where he presided over many happy occasions over the next 48 years.
Jim had a rewarding 40-year career in the information technology field. He started his career with Avco/Textron Lycoming in Stratford, CT, and later joined Sikorsky Aircraft SSSI Group, from which he retired in 2007. His tenure with Sikorsky brought him all around the country and world, including a months-long assignment in Sydney, Australia. His favorite dog, Cilantro, missed him a lot during that trip.
Jim was an active member of his community in Monroe, serving many years on the town's Boards of Finance and Police Commissioners. He was also on the fundraising committee of St. Jude's Parish in Monroe, whose efforts resulted in the building of a magnificent new church. His longtime service to Monroe was recognized in 2001, when he received the First Annual Al Ruel Public Service Award.
Digging in the dirt was Jim's idea of relaxing after a long day. Over the years, he transformed his backyard from an overgrown meadow into a picturesque landscape of trees, flowers and gardens. He trimmed, pruned and planted into the last years of his life. Ever the outdoorsman, he added a hobby that had him splitting, stacking and delivering firewood up until this past year. After a hard day's work outdoors, Dad loved to sit out in the driveway with a cold Molson Ice, looking over his yard—he enjoyed these times even more when family or friends stopped by to have a cold one with him. Jim was also an avid card player, enjoying many Friday night and Sunday afternoon poker games with good friends of whom he spoke fondly. He was even raking in Texas Hold 'Em pots as recently as Superbowl Sunday this year.
Jim was a great family man. Throughout their 41-year marriage, Jim and Marie enjoyed many wonderful moments together and stood by each other during difficult times. Jim fully supported his family's wide-ranging interests, all while providing the steady leadership and honest guidance of a dedicated father and patriarch. Jim loved to share his knowledge, life lessons and love of outdoors with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He especially enjoyed reviving his maple sugaring hobby with his grandson Kevin in recent years. His selflessness and unwavering dependability made him the rock of the family. If you needed help, he was always there. When he said he'd do something, he always delivered. He was the safety net who was always there to cushion the family's falls.
Of all his interests, Jim was happiest spending time with his family in Lunenburg, VT and the surrounding areas of the North Country. He taught three generations how to fish on Neal Pond ("the lake"), and relished in taking family members to his most beloved places in the Green and White Mountains. These adventures were enriched by his vivid stories and boundless knowledge of the area. The most special of these places was Bresnahan Camp. He tirelessly worked to improve the Camp for everyone's enjoyment, always making time to repair, upgrade or build something new. He continued this tradition over the last decade at his daughter and son-in-law's camp, a stone's throw down Boys Camp Road. While at the lake, he formed lifelong bonds with his nieces and nephews who sought his counsel and were drawn to his good humor and generosity. In his last summer on the lake, even while continuing his battle with cancer, Jim captained boat rides, dug a trench, won (most of) his cribbage games and gave the family another year of happy memories to cherish. He seemed to draw energy from this hallowed ground.
Jim is survived by his children, James Bresnahan, Jr. of Pleasantville, NY, Kevin Bresnahan and his wife Ellie of Colchester, CT and Beth (Bresnahan) McGuire and her husband Paul of Derby, CT; his daughter-in-law, Gail Klein of Newtown, CT and her children, Liz Driend and Katelyn Kelly, as well as Liz's children, Austin and Olivia. Jim is also survived by his five grandchildren, Ryan Bresnahan and his wife, Brandi of Tunkhannock, PA; Kelly Bresnahan and her partner, Ryan McElhoes of Forkston, PA; Shea Bresnahan of Colchester, CT, Annabelle Bresnahan of Pleasantville, NY, and Kevin McGuire of Derby, CT; as well as his great-grandchildren, Jayden, Axel and Brax of Forkston, PA. Jim is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, William and Pat Bresnahan of Medway, MA, and John and Barbara Bresnahan of Yorktown, VA; and many nieces and nephews who meant the world to him. Jim was predeceased by his wife Marie (Lamond) Bresnahan, his son Patrick Bresnahan, his great-granddaughter Lilli Newell, and brothers and sisters-in-law, Donald and Joan Bresnahan, Millard and Deltina Bresnahan and Gerald and Reta Bresnahan, and their son, Robert Bresnahan.
The family is forever grateful for the compassionate and skillful care provided to Jim by Dr. Harold Tara of Trumbull and his caring team; as well as the many doctors and nurses who cared for him at home and at Bridgeport Hospital and Smilow Cancer Hospital. The family is also grateful to Connecticut Hospice, who allowed Jim to comfortably and gracefully bring his struggle with cancer to a close. Above all, the family received a priceless gift from Jim's son-in-law and registered nurse, Paul McGuire, who lovingly and tirelessly attended to Jim's growing nursing care needs in the final months of his life.
Jim's children, their spouses and Jim's grandchildren will gather for a final viewing at the Spadaccino & Gallagher Community Funeral Home in Monroe on Friday, April 17. Family and friends will meet to celebrate Jim's life on a future date. Anyone wishing to pay tribute to Jim may consider making a donation to Bridgeport Hospital, where he received exceptional care in the last months of his life. Donations can be made to https://foundation.bridgeporthospital.org/.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 17, 2020