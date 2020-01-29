|
James G. Budnick
James G. Budnick, age 75, of Stratford, beloved son of the late Leo Sr. and Clara Bulinski Budnick, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020 in his residence. James was born in Bridgeport, graduated from Bunnell High School and was a Veteran of the United States Army where he was stationed at Fort Devens. He was employed by the State of Connecticut and was an avid New York Mets and Fairfield University Basketball fan. James is survived by one brother, Leo Budnick Jr. and wife Karen of Stratford, one sister, Linda Donofrio and husband Leonard of Stratford, two nephews, Leo and Leonard Jr. and two nieces, Michelle and Lisa. In addition to his beloved parents, James was also predeceased by two brothers, Thomas and John Budnick. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Avenue, where a Christian Mass of Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Albert Pinciaro. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. The family wishes to thank Mariana Escobar for her care, compassion and dedication for James. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 30, 2020