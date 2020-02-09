|
James C. Kirven
Loving father and grandfather James C. Kirven of Fairfield, CT, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was 92 years old.
"Jim" was born in Darlington, SC. After graduating from the University of South Carolina in 1951, he moved to the Bethlehem, PA area soon after starting his professional life. It is there he met his future bride of 49 years, Betty M, Kreidler, and married her in 1957. After a brief stop in Green Bay, WI, Jim, Betty and their two children settled in Fairfield in 1967.
Jim is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Kellow and her husband James, his son Michael Kirven and his wife Debra, his grandson Christopher Kirven and granddaughter Nicole Kirven.
He was predeceased by his parents Mildred and Laurie Kirven, and his bride Betty Kirven.
Jim served in the Navy at the end of WW II and worked most of his life at Dixie Cup / American Can. He was a huge NY Yankee and Green Bay Packer fan – thoroughly enjoying their games on TV. Jim was an active member of Our Saviors' Lutheran Church in Fairfield for 53 years. After retiring in 1992, he dedicated countless hours with the Bridgeport chapter of Habitat for Humanity. With the passing of his wife Betty in 2006, Jim found new companionship with the patrons and employees of the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities in Fairfield.
A Celebration of Life memorial is scheduled for the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Habitat for Humanity Coastal Fairfield County or the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities in Fairfield.
Published in Connecticut Post from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020