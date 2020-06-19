James "Bruce" Callahan
James "Bruce" Callahan, age 90, the loving husband of MaryAnn Burke Callahan for over 70 years, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Bridgeport after a brief illness. Born in Norwalk to the late James and Susan Callahan, Bruce was an Army Air Corps Veteran and a Construction Foreman with A.V. Tuchy Builders prior to his retirement where he worked on major construction projects.
Bruce had a heart of gold and always found the good in people. He was a family man with a wonderful sense of humor.
He loved traveling the world with his wife, hunting, deep sea fishing, motorcycling, plane gliding and reading history in his spare time.
Bruce and his wife were lifetime members of Fayerweather Yacht Club and members of the Fairfield Seniors.
In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his two devoted daughters, Jill Almeida and her husband, Joseph and Lynn Sullivan and her husband Michael, both of Fairfield; his sons, Jeffrey Callahan of Fairfield and James Callahan and his wife, Diane of Ansonia; one granddaughter, Jessica Dobyan (John); four grandsons, Michael Mentes (Jessica), Matthew Cuccaro, John Callahan (Jessica), James R. Callahan and three great-granddaughters, Morgan, Ireland and Reagan. Bruce was predeceased by his daughter, Susan Marie Callahan and his two brothers, Terrence and Peter.
Services for Bruce will be private at the request of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 19, 2020.