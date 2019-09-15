|
James E. Carroll
James E. Carroll, age 77, of Shelton entered into rest on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital with his loving family by his side. James was born in Derby on June 8, 1942, son of the late Joseph and Julia (Wysowski) Carroll. He was a Tool and Die Maker for Black & Decker formerly Pop Fasteners for 40 years until his retirement. He made so many lifelong friends and memories at Pop Fasteners. James will be remembered as a friend and father always willing to go to any length to help others. His love of music was known by all who knew him. He was given the nickname "Jukebox Jimmy" and he loved to sing and dance. He was the father of Sandra (Carroll) Posca and her loving partner Stephen Locascio, Janel (Carroll) Beard and her fiancé John Evancovitch, grandfather of Gabrielle Beard, Alexandra Posca and her fiancé John Lenoci, AJ Beard and Nicole Beard. He was the loving partner of Madalyn Sheehy for many years. James was the best friend of James Cavallaro for many years whom he loved dearly; he was a cherished and loving friend of Kimberley Cook. James was a friend to so many; he loved and cherished his friendships, so many, and too many to mention, and the family thanks you for being such a special part of James' daily life. He did not need to travel to exotic destinations in life to find happiness; he lived each day to the fullest in town enjoying his life and helping his friends and family. James was predeceased by his high school sweetheart and wife Sandra (Skowronski) Carroll and his sister Judith Terenzi. He was a member of the Lemko Club where he had great friends and was always willing to lend a helping hand. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Bridgeport Hospital's ICU and Emergency Room for their care and compassion given to James. Friends may call on Wednesday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. On Thursday, friends may greet the family from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. His funeral service will take place in the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to the Shelton Police Department Orville Smith Equipment Fund, 85 Wheeler St., Shelton, CT 06484. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 16, 2019