|
|
James T. Cashavelly
James T. Cashavelly, age 88, of Trumbull, beloved husband of Sophie Fatsi Cashavelly, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 1 pm in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center with burial to follow in Mt. Grove Cemetery, Easton with full Military Honors. Friends may call on Friday from 12 noon until the time of services. A complete obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of the Ct Post. To sign an online register, purchase flowers or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 4, 2019