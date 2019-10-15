|
James David Craig
James David (Spanky) Craig, age 77 of Stratford passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was the widower of Kathleen Collins Craig. Born in Bridgeport on May 6, 1942 he was the son of the late James F. Craig and Marion Lynch Craig.
Dave, as many knew him, was a US Marine serving during the Vietnam Era, stationed for most of his time in Japan. He graduated in 1968 from the CT State Police Academy and began his career as a trooper out of Troop G in Westport. He spent many years devoting his life to the state of CT as a trooper, where he received his infamous nickname "Spanky", and as a resident trooper in Weston, partnered with his loyal and fierce (but lovable off duty) four legged trooper Oden. He spent his longest run as a Detective on the Western District Major Crime Squad, homicide van. In the last two years before retirement, Spanky taught the FBI a thing or two on the CT State Police FBI task force out of Troop G in Bridgeport.
Dave loved his life and those in it with every part of him. He was a guy's guy, an old school cop, but could pick out the most beautiful greeting cards that expressed all the things his stoic Irish personality couldn't express out loud. His heart was huge and he welcomed everyone he met into his life with joy and humor. He was a regimented Marine/Cop with a soft and squishy heart. His biggest goals in life were to be a good cop, a good family man, and for his home to be filled with love and laughter. Dave charmed everyone he met without trying, and he would get embarrassed whenever anyone talked about how amazing he was. He was a heck of a fighter and was fiercely protective of all that he loved. All five foot "9" inches of him would take down anyone who dared mess with them or the underdog. He was adept at water balloon fights in the middle of the night, made a great Indian chief and would make a fool of himself with face paint and feathers for his daughter. Years of card games, Trivial Pursuit, and chaos at 54 Vernon Street was how this cop and his wife laughed their way through the tough times. Play-Doh and double features, M&M's at 9 a.m., and Tic-Tac-Toe at a restaurant table made him the best Papa in the world. Fishing with his nephews and talking shop with his niece was a source of unending fun. The garage became Dave and Jackie's Specialty Shoppe. That Shoppe was where love grew bigger and stronger, and they worked endlessly together to give their new modern family priceless pieces to remember them by.
David is survived by his beloved partner, Jackie Vallillo of 25 years and his loving and devoted children, Tricia Craig and her husband Eric Christensen of Stratford, Ann (Greg) Yeomans of MA, Jimmy (Marissa) Vallillo of Fairfield, Jackie (Mike) Colohan of Trumbull and Carey (Gianluca) Biondi of Stratford. His brother, Thomas (Eileen) Craig of Milford, brother-in-law, David Collins and sister-in-law, Barbara Fennell. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Kathleen, of 24 years, he was predeceased by his sister, Maureen Craig and brother-in-law, Tommy Fennell.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church in Stratford with Monsignor Martin Ryan officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow in Union Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may greet the family on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4 to 8 pm at the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main Street, Stratford. Donations in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, [email protected] or to the , 4899 Belfort Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32256. To offer online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 16, 2019