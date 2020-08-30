James Michael Curran
James Michael Curran, age 59 of Westport, beloved husband of Stacie Derrin Curran and devoted father of Dylan, Shea, Carly, and Charlie, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, August 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after his battle with cancer. Born in Pontiac, Michigan, the son of the late Thomas and Ruth Curran, Jimmy grew up in Huntington and had been a Westport resident for over 20 years. He attended St. Lawrence School, Fairfield Prep, and graduated from Shelton High School. He graduated from Northwood University and immediately began working at the family-owned Curran Volkswagen dealership, where he worked for over 40 years. He began working there for his father at a young age, later becoming business partners operating Curran Volkswagen with his brother Chris. He was considered by Volkswagen as an icon for the dedication and commitment he exhibited every day. In addition to the love of his life Stacie, his wife of 21 years, and his amazing children Dylan, Shea, Carly, and Charlie, he is survived by his beloved brothers and sisters, Kathy Hurley and her husband Tom of Boca Raton, FL, Chris Curran and his wife Diane of Shelton, CT, Trish Adams and her husband Bill of Boca Raton, FL, and Michael Curran of Delray Beach, FL, his loving mother-in-law Rhona Lieberson, and several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles. Jimmy was a loving husband and father who was dedicated to the care of his family and was a staple in the community, coaching his kids in Little League and basketball. Jimmy, known by some as Jim, was a die-hard Boston sports fan and enjoyed watching and attending as many Patriots and Red Sox games as possible. His love of sports came at a young age as he played baseball, basketball, football, softball, golf, and anything in between. As an avid golfer, Jim was a longstanding member of Brownson Country Club, which became home away from home and a staple in his life. He was known for his upbeat, loving, fun, and hilarious personality and will be missed by all. Friends are invited to an outdoor Celebration of Life at his home away from home, Brownson Country Club Golf Course, on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com