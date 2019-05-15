Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
203-735-0111
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:30 PM
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
View Map
James Daniel Allen, fondly known as, "Dan", age 65, a longtime Derby resident peacefully entered into rest surrounded by his loving family including his soul mate Renee and (sister-in-law) Lisa, on Sunday, May 12, 2019 in the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA. He was the companion of many years to Renee Morin. He was born on July 31, 1953 in Fairmont, West Virginia, the son of the late James Joseph and Sarah Alice (Purcell) Allen. Dan was a graduate of Derby High School Class of 1971 where he was a multiple sport athlete and All Valley football player, loving football until the end. He also played football at the collegiate level as a running back for both Fairmont State and Central Connecticut State University, where he was involved in the OKD Fraternity. He was employed at various airlines throughout his career before becoming the Grounds Operator at People Express Airlines. Besides his companion and soul mate Renee, he is survived by a son Kyle Allen, a daughter Kristen Allen, three siblings Michael Allen (Patricia), Bridget Allen, and Peter Allen, as well as his nephews Shamus and Nicholas Allen and his nieces Kelsey and Ciera Allen. Friends are invited to greet Dan's family on Friday, May 17 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth Street, Derby. His funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.adzima.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 15, 2019
