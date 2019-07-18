James G. Dzialo

James G. Dzialo (Jarlow). age 66, of Trumbull, passed away on July 18, 2019 in his home. Jim was born in Bridgeport on June 27, 1953 to the late Frank and Irene (Pavluvcik) Dzialo and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a retired driver for Cooperative Education Services, and prior to that had worked for the Connecticut Post, Hometown Publications and Hersam Acorn Newspapers. Jim was an avid fan of the NY Giants, and enjoyed golf, bowling and dancing. He also enjoyed trips to the casino. Survivors include his loving and devoted companion, Julie Miller of Trumbull, his brother, Richard Dzialo and his wife Denise and sister, Arline (Diz) Dzialo all of Stratford, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Capuano. The Dzialo family would like to thank the nurses from Smilow and Vitas for their kind and loving care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 23rd at 11 a.m. meeting directly at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Avenue, Stratford. Interment will be private. Friends may visit with Jim's family on Monday from 4-7 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a donation in memory of Jim to the Lustgarten Foundation, at: lustgarten.org For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on July 21, 2019