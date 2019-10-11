Connecticut Post Obituaries
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
James Edward Cullen

James Edward Cullen Obituary
James Edward Cullen
James Edward Cullen, age 79, of Shelton entered into rest on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at his home. He was the devoted husband of 52 years to Marilyn (Robinson) Cullen. James was born in Stratford on March 11, 1940, son of the late Irving and Evelyn (Peck) Cullen and was a Shelton resident for over 50 years. He was an offset printer at Warnaco Inc for many years. He proudly served with the U.S. Army during the big war in Hawaii from 1963-1966. James enjoyed golfing and playing card games with his family. He was the beloved father of James Edward Cullen, Jr. and his wife Michele and Jennifer A. Katomski and her husband Michael, brother of, Irving Cullen, Jr. and his wife Annette, Evelyn Croteau, Ethel Mae Timpanelli, Dorothy Gosart and her husband Philip, Linda MacLannen and her husband Gordon and Kathleen Cordisco and her husband Carlo. James was the loving grandfather of Amanda, Ryan and Michael and is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Richard, William and Robert Cullen. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. On Wednesday, friends are invited to his funeral service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 13, 2019
