James G. Ercolani
April 17, 1934 - March 28, 2020James Ercolani, 85 years old, of Fairfield CT, husband to the late Irene Takacs Ercolani, passed away at St. Vincent's Medical Center on Saturday, March 28th. Jim was born in Wyoming, Pennsylvania on April 17, 1934. He was the son of the late Primo and Mary Senchak Ercolani and brother to the late Sandra Kurbikoff. Jim was a longtime resident of Fairfield, CT. Jim attended Fairfield University and graduated with a degree in Business Administration in 1956. He went on to further his education at Williams College for an advanced degree in Business. Jim worked for several banks over the years as a Senior Lending Officer and retired from Webster Bank,Fairfield Branch, in 2010. Jim also served ten years in the Army National Guard.
Jim and his late wife, Irene, were longtime parishioners of St. Thomas Church where they were Eucharistic Ministers, RCIA Instructors, and hosted the St. Thomas Prayer Group in their home for over 30 years. Jim also had a devotion to sports like no other. He was the ultimate sportsman, and an avid Giants and Yankee Fan. He attended every Fairfield University Stags basketball game and held season tickets for decades and was a member of the Stags Booster Club. Jim was as loving and kind as it gets and his love for his church, family, sports and life will live on among those who knew him. Jim was a devoted father and grandfather, always attending every event that his grandchildren were participating in from sporting events to music celebrations.
Jim is survived by his loving children and their families: James Ercolani; Joseph Ercolani; Melissa Hodges and her husband Jerry of Milford, CT and their children, Riley and Mitchell; Renee Molnar and her husband Chris of Guilford, CT and their children, Emmie and Allie. He was also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews that loved him dearly. Jim was predeceased by his wife, Irene and son Brian Ercolani.
Memorial and Funeral Services will be set for a future date to be determined.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 31, 2020