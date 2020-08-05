1/
James Ercolani
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James G. Ercolani
Mr. James G. Ercolani, of Fairfield, CT and husband of the late Irene Tackacs Ercolani passed away at St. Vincent's Medical Center Bridgeport, CT on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Friends are invited to attend a funeral on Saturday August 8, 2020 meeting directly at St. Thomas Church, 1719 Post Rd., Fairfield, CT at 11:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial Interment will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, 1740 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield, CT. The Harding Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harding Funeral Home
210 Post Road East
Westport, CT 06880
(203) 227-3458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harding Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved