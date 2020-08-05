James Ercolani

James G. Ercolani
Mr. James G. Ercolani, of Fairfield, CT and husband of the late Irene Tackacs Ercolani passed away at St. Vincent's Medical Center Bridgeport, CT on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Friends are invited to attend a funeral on Saturday August 8, 2020 meeting directly at St. Thomas Church, 1719 Post Rd., Fairfield, CT at 11:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial Interment will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, 1740 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield, CT. The Harding Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.