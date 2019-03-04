James F. Cleary, Sr.

James "Jim" F. Cleary, Sr., age 78 of Stratford, beloved husband of Linda Cleary, passed away peacefully at the VA Hospital on March 2, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Jim was born on April 22, 1940 in Scranton, PA and was the son of the late Joseph and Frances (Nosal) Cleary.

He grew up in Stratford and served in the US Army in the 101st Airborne Division as an elite 502 pathfinder paratrooper. He worked as a vet assistant and for the Town of Stratford as a firefighter. Jim was an avid fisherman, golfer, and loved playing the guitar. Jim was also a lifetime member of Pequonnock Yacht Club. Jim will be greatly missed by those who loved him.

In addition to his beloved wife, Linda, Jim is survived by his children, Steve Cleary and wife Donna of Stratford and David Cleary of Stratford; loving grandchildren Steven, Joseph, Amber, and Lena Cleary; brother John "J" Cleary of Florida; sister Mary (Cleary) Kocsis and husband Louis of Easton; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved pet companion, Buddy.

The family wishes to thank the entire staff at the VA Hospital for their compassion, dedication, and expertise in their outstanding level of care given to Jim.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford followed by military honors. Friends may greet the family on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to , PO Box 1893, Memphis, TN, 38101-9550. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary