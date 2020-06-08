James F. Epifano
James F. Epifano passed peacefully in Bridgeport Hospital on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the age of 91. He was the son of the late John and Grace Martino Epifano of Bridgeport. Mr. Epifano was a retired superintendent for the E & F Construction Co. for many years overseeing the construction of many notable buildings thru-out Connecticut, such as Yale Kline Tower, the tallest cast in place concrete structure on the east coast at its time and the Geology building Yale, both Combustion Engineering Buildings, both Gen Re Buildings in Greenwich and Stamford. He orchestrated the largest monolithic slab pour in the State of Connecticut in the early 1970's. He worked on many churches, school, hospitals and factories thru out his career. A quiet and humble gentleman, he had a wonder and interest in everyone he came to know. Jimmy (Mr. Cigar) was an avid golfer and enjoyed his vegetable gardens and his home woodshop where he built many pieces of fine furniture and took on many projects to help others. He was a past member and former Grand Knight of The Knights Columbus Monsignor Murphy Council Bridgeport. He was predeceased by his loving wife Margaret, a son James, two brother's Camille and John, four sisters, Ann Avallon, Julia Altieri, Mary DiNapoli and Grace Puskar. Survivors include three sons, Donald Epifano (Laura) of Shelton, Joseph (Lisa) of Trumbull, John (Sonja) of Monroe and a brother, Robert of Piscataway NJ, grandchildren, Donald (Olivia), Stephen (Katelyn), Taylor Goodwillie (James), Gina, Joseph (Kandamas), Carson, Hannah and Michael, several great-grandchildren, James, Arabella, Gianna, Lucia and Vince. The family would like to thank Jewish Senior Services and especially his caregivers Bernadette, Isabelle, Suzanne, Annie, Clifford, Belinda, Teresa, Francee and Dr. Gassman for their compassion, kindness and comfort they provided Jimmy and to Nurse Brian at Bridgeport Hospital 9th floor, for all he has done.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. directly in St. Michael's Cemetery, 2205 Stratford Ave., Stratford. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 8, 2020.