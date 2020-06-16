James Fanning

James John Fanning
James John Fanning, age 75, passed away on May 16, 2020, from complications related to a fall. Jim or 'Jimmy' was born on November 23, 1944, in Bridgeport, CT, the son of the late Thomas Fanning and Pearl Stowe Fanning. Jim was an incredibly loving father and grandfather, son and brother, a retired firefighter for the City of Bridgeport, CT, an avid fisherman, hunter and outdoorsman, a dancing machine and passionate Patriots fan. In his younger years, you could find Jim proudly cruising around in his fire engine red Dodge Charger or souped-up Chevy Super Sport - he loved those cars! Jim dedicated twenty years of his life to firefighting, while also working in his family's floor covering business. Many weekends, you could also catch Jim fishing up in Pulaski, NY, or on his motorboat coasting along Long Island sound, chasing sharks that were far too large for his own good, while roping in others to join in his adventurous escapades. Jim did not have an easy life and battled his own demons many times, but his love for his daughters and grandchildren, as well as extended family, was pure and true.
Jim is survived by his daughters Amy (Joe) LaHait of Haymarket, VA, and Jennifer (Ron) Magas of Monroe, four grandchildren; Matthew, Brendan, Mackenzie and RJ; his siblings George Fanning of Oxford, Thomas Fanning of Bradenton, FL, Gary Fanning of Milford; Audrey Andes of Southbury, Judy Maggi of Beacon Falls, with whom he resided, and Patricia Stephens of Derby. There will be a celebration of Jim's life at a later time when we can gather together. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to the Mental Health America Association at https://act.mhanational.org/site/Donation2?df_id=1420&1420.donation=form1
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 16, 2020.