|
|
James Fazzone
James Marson Fazzone (Jim), 63, passed away on December 23, 2019 at his home in Minnesota surrounded by his closest family. Born to Patrick & Barbara Fazzone (deceased) in Waterbury, CT. Survived by his wife Melissa, daughters Stephanie Checkley and Alex Fazzone, granddaughter Alexandra Checkley, older brother Patrick Fazzone & family, & son-in-law Luke Checkley.
After earning his MBA from the University of St Thomas, he went on to found and run several companies along with his best friend John Theiss (deceased). An avid traveler, he travelled the world but spent much of his time in NYC when he wasn't home in Lake Elmo, MN or Sarasota, FL where he had a network of friends & colleagues. He was an accomplished golfer, had a deep appreciation for nature and hiking, played the banjo in his youth, and enjoyed many other hobbies too numerous to list. He was a passionate, generous person who touched many lives.
Memorial service in June in Lake Elmo, MN, date and location to be announced.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 29, 2019