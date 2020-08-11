1/1
James Fedoryk
1965 - 2020
James P. Fedoryk
James P. Fedoryk, age 54, of Bridgeport, formerly of Fairfield, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. Born in Bay Shore, NY, the son of the late Freddie and Sheila Fedoryk, he had been a Fairfield area resident since 1997. Jim received his Bachelor's degree from Marist College, an MBA from Pace University and a Masters in Education from Sacred Heart University. Jim worked in Technical Training for UBS for many years prior to pursuing a career in education. He was a substitute teacher at Roger Ludlowe Middle School and later became a 6th grade science teacher at Tomlinson Middle School, where he was beloved by his students. Jim loved spending time at the beach and kayaking. He was a dedicated volunteer for Builders Beyond Borders. Jim will be sadly missed by his three beloved children, Sophia Fedoryk of Branford, Peter Fedoryk, and Anna Fedoryk of Fairfield; a loving sister and brother, Marie Buday and her husband, Brian of Riverhead, NY and Thomas Fedoryk and his wife, Patti of Virginia, and several loving nieces and nephews. Due to current conditions, a private service will be held. A public celebration of Jim's life will be held when restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim's honor to The Nature Conservatory's Long Island Sound Project to help preserve a place he loved so much ( https://www.nature.org/en-us/membership-and-giving/donate-to-our-mission/. or Liberation Programs to foster hope and maintain wellness for those impacted by addiction and mental health struggles. (http://liberationprograms.org/donate/.To offer an online condolence or share memories of Jim, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
August 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
