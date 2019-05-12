Connecticut Post Obituaries
James Frazier Adams Obituary
James Frazier Adams
November 8, 1937- May 9, 2019 James Frazer Adams, 81 of Norwalk, CT passed away May 9, 2019. He served in the United States Army at West Point. He is a retired Norwalk Police Officer. He was a Principal at Longfellow school in the Bridgeport, CT where he retired. He is survived by his wife Patricia, his daughter Saija Adams Washington and niece Trixy Baldwin whom he raised. Memorial Service will held on May 15th, 3:00 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 17 West Ave., Norwalk, CT. The family will be greeting friends from 1:30 p.m. until time of service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services, 84 S. Main St., Norwalk, CT. For more Information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 12, 2019
