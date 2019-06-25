James Ernest Gagner

James E. Gagner passed away peacefully at his home in Shelton on Jun. 23, 2019. He was born on Jul. 12, 1956 to the late Barbara and Henry Gagner in Bridgeport, CT. James attended school in Monroe, CT and Bridgeport, CT. James lived in Monroe, Easton and Shelton, CT. He was an avid softball player, playing for both Newtown and Oxford teams. He was a lifelong fan of the Yankees and the Cowboys, rooting for them in both good times and bad. James enjoyed fixing things - bringing broken things back to life, as well as spending time with his family. He was a co-owner of Aspetuck Sanitation based in Easton, CT. He is survived by his loyal and dedicated partner, Marybeth Brunn, her daughters Kerry Brunn and Megan Cahill (Ryan Cahill), his granddaughters Kailyn and Kylee Cahill, his lifelong best friend Duane Trevail (Jen Smith) and his loving brothers and sisters and survived by Mark Gagner (Anita Gagner), Mike Gagner (Dale Gagner), Ron Gagner (Beverly Gagner), Scott Gagner, Brenda Goodman (John Goodman) and is predeceased by Craig Gagner. Services will be held on Thursday Jun. 27, 2019 at Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT 06468. Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the at www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html. Published in Connecticut Post on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary