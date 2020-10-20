James Francis Giordano
James entered the Gates of Heaven on October 17, 2020. He was born in Bridgeport, CT on November 20, 1921 to the late Lillian (Rotolo) and James Giordano, both from Lercara, Friddi, Sicily. James began his Accounting Career more than 50 years ago at the University of Bridgeport, while working in Accounting at the Bullard Company in Bridgeport. In 1942 he was drafted into the United States Army during WWII. He was stationed in Washington, DC at Fort McNair Army War College. There he served in Ordnance and attained the rank of Master Sgt.
While residing in Fairfield, he traveled to New York City and worked in Accounting at U.S. Hoffman Machine Corporation. Subsequently, he worked at the United Pattern Shop in Bridgeport. In about 1962 he opened his own practice as a Public Accountant in Heritage Square in Fairfield. Twenty years later he moved to the Mercurio Building and set up his office in the very rooms that he grew up in as a young boy. In 2010 the Connecticut Society of Accountants grandfathered all 8 practicing Public Accountants and awarded them the Title of Certified Public Accountants. In 2012 he joined the Knight Rolleri Sheppard CPAS.LLP firm until retiring in 2016. During those years Jim continued a lasting association with all of his clients. He belonged to the Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Fairfield Kiwanis Club.
James was predeceased by his wife, Frances (Grace) Giordano (1972) and his son James Thomas Giordano (2002). He is survived by three other children: Joanne Baker (spouse Edward), Woodstock, Diane Mayo, Trumbull, and Bryan Giordano Stratford; 5 grandchildren Erin Mayo (spouse Sarah Brady), CT, Katie Murray (spouse Ben) MA, Donald Baker (partner Rachael), RI, Jessica James Giordano, CA and Louise Giordano, OR; 10 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his former wife, Eulilia Madriguera "Lallie," of Iowa.
James was always smiling, always a gentleman and a classy guy. He loved telling jokes, frequenting the casinos, going to the Saratoga Race track, dancing and singing. He loved life fully and enjoyed being around people. His willingness to help everyone was evident. He was a caring, loving father. He will surely be missed by everyone. We would like to give a special thanks to all the staff at Carriage Green at Milford where he has been living for the past 2 1/2 years. Their expertise, kindness and genuine caring for our dad went over and beyond their basic job. He loved living there. Thank you also to the Hospice staff that helped him pass peacefully.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 1719 Post Road, Fairfield. Interment with military honors will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. A walk-through visitation will be held Sunday, October 25th from 2-4 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. Face masks will be required at both the visitation and the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to VA CT Health Care system, 950 Campbell Ave., West Haven, CT 06516, ATTN Mark Frazee - 135. In the memo line on the check put IMO- James Giordano. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com